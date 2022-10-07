Illawarra Mercury
Good News

Shellharbour Hospital emergency department wins CENA award

Natalie Croxon
October 7 2022 - 3:30am
Midmed representative Kim Ahern, ISLHD ED clinical nurse consultant Dr Belinda Munroe, ED nurse Molly Primrose, Shellharbour ED clinical nurse educator Ryan Kloger, Shellharbour Hospital emergency department nurse unit manager Frank Testa and College of Emergency Nursing Australasia president Wayne Vardnell. Picture supplied.

The team at Shellharbour Hospital's emergency department have won a major gong for their innovation and commitment to improving patient care.

