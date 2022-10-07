The team at Shellharbour Hospital's emergency department have won a major gong for their innovation and commitment to improving patient care.
The team was awarded the College of Emergency Nursing Australasia's Emergency Department of the Year, in recognition of the exceptional care it has provided to its community.
One of its members, clinical nurse consultant Dr Belinda Moore, also won the Philippa Moore Publication Award for best scientific publication, and an award for best paper.
CENA said Shellharbour Hospital's emergency department had "worked tirelessly as a team" to provide excellent emergency care.
"This ED has pioneered the implementation of an evidence-based emergency nursing assessment and medical escalation framework, that has resulted in early detection of patient deterioration leading to substantial reduction in patient harm and demonstrated a significant cost-benefit saving of $2 million across the district," attendees at the award ceremony were told.
The Shellharbour team also put in place a framework that allowed nurses to provide timely assessment and management of patients in the emergency department, enabling the wider team to better prioritise patient care.
The framework is due to be rolled out in emergency departments across the state next year.
"The success of this framework on improving patient care, safety and flow in the ED, has been recognised not only in Australia, but internationally," CENA said.
CENA also acknowledged a supportive team that nurtured new researchers and people at the forefront of change.
Luke Worth, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's general manager for the southern Illawarra hospitals group, said he was "incredibly proud".
"The team has worked together through one of the most challenging periods in history and have maintained their commitment to compassionate, person-centred care," Mr Worth said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the team adapt models of care and introduce new technology and ways of working to better meet the needs of patients and ensure a safe environment for all."
