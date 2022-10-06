New pothole crew to tackle pesky potholes

Wet weather often means new potholes will emerge.
However, Wingecarribee Shire Council's ranks have been bolstered with the addition of a dedicated new Pot Hole Crew to tackle those pesky potholes.
The team of five have hit the ground running tending to damage left in the wake of this year's record-breaking multiple rainfall events.
The council's Acting Director Service and Project Delivery Greg Bray said the team had already repaired hundreds of faults.
"The new team is a boost to our existing crews who have been working for months repairing our roads following the record rains," he said.
"They have an enormous task ahead of them as they cover more than 1,200 kilometres of roads across the length and breadth of our Shire."
The new Pot Hole Maintenance Crew was one of the key initiatives in the 2022/23 Operational Plan and Budget with $1.3 million additional funding allocated for the next three years including staffing, materials and new plant (truck) costs.
This figure comes on top of more than $5.5 million already allocated annually to local and regional road maintenance and repairs.
At the height of the rainfall and flood events the council used an average of 100-tonnes of cold-mix each week to temporarily repair pot holes. The new truck holds 8 tonnes of mix per load.
"Councils from Queensland to Victoria have all reported similar issues to their road networks following the rain events," Mr Bray said.
"The extended rain and cool winter weather make it difficult to carry out long-term repairs."
Mr Bray said several weeks of sustained dry weather was necessary for permanent repairs to be undertaken.
"Until we receive more favourable weather our focus will remain on undertaking immediate pot hole repairs and making roads safe," he said.
"We remind motorists to always drive to the conditions and slow-down in wet weather," Mr Bray added. "We also thank them for their continued patience and understanding."
"If you do pass our road crews please slow down, follow the traffic controller's instructions and give them a safe distance to carry out the repairs," Mr Bray said.
"They continue to do a great job, often under very difficult circumstances.
"We also ask drivers who may have spotted any damage to our roads to report it to Council as soon as possible."
To report damage to a local road or a hazard phone the council on 4868 0888 (24/7) or visit the council's website at www.wsc.nsw.gov.au/Council/Contact-Us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.