'Dead man walking' faces Wollongong court for drug supply

A man involved in supplying over a kilogram of methamphetamine to the Illawarra has told a court he would be a "dead man walking" if he was sent to jail.
But Judge Andrew Haesler found the man - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - must be imprisoned for his crimes.
The man faced Wollongong District Court for sentencing on Friday, having pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying a large commercial quantity of meth, with a combined weight of 1.05 kilograms.
The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a standard non-parole period of 15 years.
The man gave evidence to the court that he became embroiled in the drug supply operation due to an issue affecting his family's financial situation and his lack of steady income.
Since his offending, he told the court, he had found lawful employment and was on the straight and narrow.
He feared for his safety in jail because of his previous criminal links.
"I would be a dead man walking going into jail," the man told the court.
He was unable to tell the court exactly how much money he had made from his criminal activities, but gave an estimate of several thousand dollars.
"Not worth it at all, not worth it at all," Judge Haesler said.
The man was on an intensive corrections order at the time of his offending, an aggravating factor, but he received a 25 per cent discount on his sentence for his guilty pleas.
Judge Haesler said the man was remorseful, as well as angry at himself for what he had done.
He accepted the man's imprisonment would cause hardship to others and noted he had good prospects of rehabilitation, leading to a "very substantial" finding of special circumstances.
Judge Haesler said that no matter who a person was or what their circumstances were, if they became a vital link in a drug supply chain they would go to jail.
The man was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of one year and 10 months.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
