Man sentenced for supply of meth in Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
Updated October 9 2022 - 1:15am, first published October 7 2022 - 5:40am
A man who can not be identified has been given four years' jail for the supply of the drug ice. File image.

A man involved in supplying over a kilogram of methamphetamine to the Illawarra has told a court he would be a "dead man walking" if he was sent to jail.

