Tourism operators in the Illawarra have been dealing with a surge of people using NSW vouchers before they expire on Sunday.
A last-minute flurry of bookings has hit Jamberoo Action Park with parents scrambling to use up their Stay and Parents vouchers.
The park's marketing manager Nick Wright was urging people not to burn money by failing to redeem a free ticket.
"We're getting a lot of enquires from parents about how they can use the vouchers, with many people believing they had to be used by Sunday," Mr Wright said.
He said people could get online until midnight Sunday to redeem a discount voucher code from Jamberoo, which can then be used at a later date.
"It's the most helpful initiative the NSW Government has done in recent times," Mr Wright said.
"It's really encouraged families to get out and have some fun together after a tough few years.
"We've seen a lot of extra forward purchasing of tickets because we haven't had great weather for the start of the season."
Up north at Symbio Wildlife Park, people were booking behind-the-scenes experiences at the zoo - such as spending time with the red panda - and using vouchers to book birthday parties in summer.
Marketing manager Ken Fallon said there had been a 75 per cent jump in online bookings compared with the previous month.
"I don't think a lot of people were aware the parents vouchers could be used like the discover vouchers," said Mr Fallon.
One Illawarra family has booked a scenic helicopter flight with their vouchers.
Touchdown Helicopters operations manager Chris Hutton said it was the only phone call he had received regarding the government incentive.
"The parents rang to book to take their child for a scenic helicopter ride over the Illawarra which I think is a fantastic idea," Mr Hutton said.
Since their launch, the Parents NSW and Stay NSW programs have injected $14.8 million into registered Illawarra businesses a Service NSW spokesperson said.
The Stay NSW vouchers support accommodation providers in NSW impacted by COVID-19, while the Parents NSW vouchers were launched to reward and thank eligible NSW households for their efforts to support learning from home in 2021.
Any voucher not been redeemed by 11:59pm on 9 October will move to the expired tab of the Vouchers section in the Service NSW app and can no longer be used.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.