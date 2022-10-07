Illawarra Mercury
Ulladulla SES coordinates supply drop to isolated campers in Yadboro area

Updated October 7 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:04am
Supply drop get ready for take off. Picture supplied

A group of 100 isolated campers in the Yadboro area have just been supplied with groceries, medicines and other essentials after making contact with the Ulladulla SES.

