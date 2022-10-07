Bluebottles bank up in North Wollongong as water warms. Where next?

The metaphorical book of "old fishing sayings" is as tattered as it is well-read. But yesterday Illawarra Mercury columnist Gary Wade dusted it off.
"When there are bluebottles on the beach, there are marlins on the continental shelf," Mr Wade said.
For non-fisher folk, that translates as there's warm water out there, warm enough to satisfy tropical and sub-tropical water-loving bony fish.
And there was enough warm water off Wollongong on Friday morning to dump thousands upon thousands of bluebottles on the rocks near the men's baths and the Continental Pool.
"It's a sign for fishermen that warmer water is on the way," Mr Wade said.
The Tasman Front is an annual phenomenon, he explained, which brings warm water from as far north as Townsville all the way down the east coast. Or, it may be an anomaly - a "pod of hot water", Mr Wade said.
Either way, he suspects sea surface temperatures will be up two or three degrees for the next few days at least.
