UOW worker's death during demolition met with $300 fine for contractor

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
Mr Thay died after falling at this demolition site in Fairy Meadow in 2020.

A worker was not trained to work at heights when he fell through an asbestos roof and died on a University of Wollongong demolition site, a court has found.

