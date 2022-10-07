A worker was not trained to work at heights when he fell through an asbestos roof and died on a University of Wollongong demolition site, a court has found.
The worker, Ngeap Thay, 55, had disconnected his safety lanyard before the fall, which happened during the removal of asbestos prior to the demolition of student accommodation at the university's Innovation Campus in January 2020.
Penrith company Empire Contracting was convicted and fined $300,000 in the District court after pleading guilty to a charge of failing to ensure the health and safety of workers, brought by SafeWork NSW.
Read more: Teachers fed up with being silenced
Mr Thay, who had worked for Empire for two years, had removed a safety harness before falling more than 2m and suffering fatal head injuries. He died that night in Wollongong Hospital.
He had been regarded as a "ground worker" without qualifications or experience at heights, but had been present at "toolbox talks" where the safe use of harnesses was addressed.
District Court Judge Wendy Strathdee said it was a company's duty to ensure the health and safety of workers as far as reasonably practicable, and an obvious risk to safety would make an offence more serious if available measures to ensure safety were not taken.
The project's prime contractor was North Wollongong-based Affective Services. There were no findings against Affective.
"There is no record of Affective Services Australia Pty Ltd inducting Mr Thay onto the site," the found.
"There was also no record of assessment of Mr Thay's competency for working at heights using an individual fall arrest harness, and he did not have any qualifications, formal training, or extensive experience for working at heights."
SafeWork NSW acting head Andrew Gavrielatos said Mr Thay had not possessed qualifications for working at heights.
"Two employees wearing safety equipment for working at heights had just finished attending to asbestos waste in the roof and were about to descend a ladder," Mr Gavrielatos said.
"One man removed his safety lanyard from his harness. Untethered, the employee stepped towards the ladder and fell through breakable asbestos roof sheeting to the concrete floor below.
"Additionally, the subsequent investigation found the deceased did not possess the qualifications or experience to work at heights."
After Mr Thay's death Empire brought in more safety measures including a refresher course for working at heights and a harness checklist.
"The defendant has undertaken significant steps following the incident which have gone right through the corporate structure, from directors to the labour force," the judge found.
The case sparked calls for tougher laws on workplace deaths from the construction union, the CFMEU.
NSW CFMEU assistant secretary Rob Kera said the state needed stronger industrial manslaughter laws with the threat of prison time.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.