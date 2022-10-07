Two people were taken to Wollongong Hospital after a tense 90-minute siege in Bulli.
The tense stand-off on Point Street, Bulli, ended relatively peacefully about 5:40pm Friday.
Police set off OC spray and entered through the front door, emerging moments later with a bloodied, shirtless man.
Two officers held onto an arm each as the man was taken from the unit by colleagues wearing personal protective gear.
The Mercury understands the man, armed with a knife and machete, held a woman known to him hostage at the address.
It is believed the woman was treated by another paramedic team at the back of the property.
The situation developed at an address on the corner of Point and O'Brien streets in the northern Wollongong suburb about 4.15pm.
A number of police, some heavily armed, a police dog, paramedics are a Fire and Rescue NSW truck attended the scene.
I received a lockdown alert from the centre but suspected there was something going.
Another woman, believed to be familiar with the man at the centre of the siege, was seen speaking with police behind a strategically-positioned car in the middle of the blocked off street.
Two nearby childcare centres were locked down as the situation developed. It is understood a number of carers and parents also were inside the facilities.
"I got to my childcare about 4:15pm-ish and there were still people walking into daycare then," one mother caught up in the situation explained.
"I received a lockdown alert from the centre but suspected there was something going on when I arrived as there were a number of ambulances about," she said.
One woman told the Illawarra Mercury she fled to safety with her child via a back fence and through a nearby reserve.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.