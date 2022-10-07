Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong man in Bomaderry police chase crash gets sentencing date

By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 7 2022 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
The scene of the crash in January, which left a man with multiple fractures.

A Wollongong man will face sentencing next year after he crashed into another vehicle at high speed during a police chase, landing another person in hospital with multiple fractures.

