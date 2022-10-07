A Wollongong man will face sentencing next year after he crashed into another vehicle at high speed during a police chase, landing another person in hospital with multiple fractures.
Caleb Flentjar has pleaded guilty to a multiple charges, including aggravated dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, police pursuit and driving while disqualified.
Court documents said Flentjar took the Holden Commodore of a woman whom he had asked to drive him around Wollongong on January 29.
At 3.13pm, police saw Flentjar driving the vehicle at an estimated 130 to 140 km/h on the Princes Highway at Willow Vale, so they turned on their lights and sirens and gave chase.
Flentjar failed to stop and crossed onto the wrong side of the road, overtaking multiple vehicles.
He reached speeds of up to 180 km/h during the pursuit, which police called off at Berry.
Police again spotted Flentjar at Meroo Meadow, where he was going above 100 km/h in an 80 zone, and resumed the pursuit.
As Flentjar rounded a bend, one of the tyres of the vehicle delaminated and he swerved onto the wrong side of the road and lost traction, but continued accelerating.
Police deployed spikes, puncturing three of the tyres.
As Flentjar travelled through the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bolong Road at Bomaderry, he T-boned a Suzuki Swift, hitting it on its passenger side.
He managed to get out of car and fled towards a boundary fence.
A police officer caught up to Flentjar and grabbed him by the leg, but he kicked the officer in the chest and broke free.
He then swan across a creek and ran into the bush.
Meanwhile, the passenger of the Suzuki Swift was taken to hospital, where he was found to have a complex fractured pelvis, a fracture to the hip socket, and rib fractures.
These injuries have left the man facing the possibility of long-term pain and reduced mobility of his left leg.
At the time of the incident, Flentjar had been banned from driving until September 23.
He was eventually arrested in March.
He has also admitted to another police pursuit along the M1 Princes Motorway in December last year, which reached speeds of 185 km/h.
During the chase Flentjar overtook other motorists on the shoulder of the motorway and police called off their pursuit due to concerns about the safety of other road users.
The car was later found dumped in Port Kembla.
Flentjar will face Wollongong District Court in February.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
