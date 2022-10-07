The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting that there is a high chance of heavy rain with possibly strong to damaging winds in the Illawarra this weekend.
The prospect of rain is almost assured, most likely in the afternoon and evening. However the weather boffins haven't ruled out a thunderstorm in the morning and early afternoon.
Winds are expected to increase in intensity throughout the day and reach up to 40 km/h in the middle of the day.
The Wollongong City SES Unit has arranged a number of sand bagging sites.
The only thing the SES asks is that people please just take what you need. If a location has run out, please let NSW SES Wollongong City Unit know.
Sandbags are available for residents to prepare their property. Self-fill sandbag stations (bags provided, but BYO shovel) are available at:
Where empty sandbags aren't available, the SES recommend the use of empty heavy-duty garbage/grocery bags (perhaps double them up for added durability), pillowcases, grain bags, or coffee bean hessian sacks.
For details on how to effectively use sandbags, check out the following SES guide here.
Have a look around your property to check the following:
If you require help due to flash flood and storm damage, call NSW SES on 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies, including rescue, call 000.
The SES asks people not to drive, ride, walk or play in flood water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.