Wollongong council loses appeal against Wongawilli McDonald's

Wollongong council's appeal against the court-mandated approval of Wongawilli McDonald's has been quashed.
This means, after almost three years of fighting to get approval despite strong community opposition, the controversial fast-food outlet is set to go ahead in the former rural village.
Ratepayers will cover the court costs for the multinational company, after the state's Land and Environment Court found all of the council's ground for appeal had failed.
When they first emerged in 2019, the fast food giant's plans were met with furious opposition from many local residents.
People who had bought into the new housing states being built on former farmland said they moved to Wongawilli to live in a rural village, not a city-like commercial centre.
They were also concerned that the view from their homes would now include the golden arches.
As well as a 24-hour McDonald's, the original plans included a service station and a child care centre, which prompted concerns about traffic and safety.
From the outset, the council and its independent planning panel objected to the plans, saying they did not fit with the city's preferred character for the rural village.
However, the multinational company's lawyers launched a preemptive legal challenge when the council failed to approve them within its preferred timeline.
Late last year, the company won approval for the Wongawilli outlet in the Land and Environment Court.
Under that ruling, by Acting Commissioner Philip Clay, the drive-through restaurant was approved to operate between 5am and midnight, seven days a week, with two large pylon signs to be erected, 83 car parking spaces.
The proposed service station had been removed, and the child care centre with space for 100 children was not approved to go ahead.
According to a judgment handed down last week by Land and Environment Court judge Justice Tim Moore, the council appealed this on three grounds, alleging the Acting Commissioner who approved the McDonalds made errors in his decision.
The first was that the he had misapplied the Wollongong Development Control Plan 2009 by finding that the McDonald was not a "new retail development", and the second was the the development control plan was not a focal point in his decision.
The council said the Commissioner did not consider whether the proposed McDonald's restaurant complied with, or the plan, and did not consider whether the fast-food outlet would meet the daily convenience needs of the surrounding residential community, despite ample evidence from objectors that it would not do so.
The third ground of appeal was that there was failure to consider the impacts of the significant changes made to the development.
Justine Moore found all three of the council's grounds lacked foundation and dismissed the appeal.
He ordered the council to pay McDonalds' court costs.
