'There is just no space': Illawarra Sports Stadium's $29m plea for government funds

It's a busy Saturday morning, and the Illawarra Sports Stadium at Berkeley is crammed with people of all ages.
Inside, tiny kids dribble basketballs in a training session in the corner of a court, while teams from the University Basketball League (UBL) play alongside them.
There's also a cordoned off section for table tennis where groups of seniors gather to stay active, and outside there are hundreds of players and spectators for the netball finals.
According to the stadium's managing director Ian Richardson, this is typical for the sports facility, which caters for thousands of kids and adults across the Illawarra.
But, for a long time, the 30-year-old facility has been at its limit, and organisers say there are thousands more who could benefit from a bigger, better stadium.
After seven years, the board recently won approval from Wollongong City Council to build three more indoor courts for netball and basketball at the Fred Finch Park complex, which would bring the total number to seven.
The new building would also include a function centre, netball administration facilities, a gym, and extendable seating for about 2000 people.
Now, to make this a reality, they are asking for funding from the state and federal governments.
They're after $29.5 million, split over three years, starting with a $950,000 NSW Government contribution for design and tender documents.
They are asking for roughly $7 million each per year from the state and federal governments in 2023 and 2024.
Currently, the stadium board estimates more than 1,200 residents a week are missing out on playing sport due to lack of court space.
"This week alone, I had to deny 16 junior basketball teams access, because there is just no court space," Mr Richardson said.
"If we got funding tomorrow, we could have this up and running in two years. And there is so much demand that we would be full the day we opened.
"Currently, for every nine enquiries I get, we can fulfill one of them"
Andy King, who runs UBL Wollongong - the largest senior men's competition in the Illawarra - said he would like to open up a women's and kids competition when more courts become available.
"There's demand for it, but I just have to keep apologising to people," he said.
Outside of the regular basketball, netball and table tennis, the stadium also hosts dance performances, careers expos, the Lifeline Big Book Fair, a reptile show and a Lego spectacular, with 52 different groups making use of the facilities throughout the year.
Mr Richardson said all of these groups had given their support for the expansion plans.
"There are 40 dance groups in the Illawarra area, and a lot of them want to come here for their annual presentations evenings or performances for all the parents," he said.
"And so many of our groups want to expand their operations, but they can't because we don't have the court space.
"This means all those children are missing out, and that's a real problem. So many of our children are on devices, and in Australia 25 per cent of children are overweight or obese, and one in 10 are obese - the government should be doing something about that."
A petition launched at the start of last week had already gathered 600 signatures
