Hawks squander Perth opportunity with second-half fade-out

Illawarra looked to be edging towards one of the more memorable wins in the club's recent history, but it proved the same old Perth story on Saturday night.
Fresh off the news that star import Justin Robinson's season is over after just one game, the undermanned Hawks produced a stunning first half to lead by eight at the break before an ice-cold second half saw the Wildcats finish over the top of them 77-71.
Sparked by a 13-point first-quarter explosion from George King, the Hawks led by as much as 11 in the second quarter and took a handy halftime cushion on a hot 6-12 shooting from deep.
As has been painfully the case for the Hawks in the west, the well went bone dry in the third term, the Hawks managing just two field goals through eight minutes to return just 10 points for the quarter.
They weren't punished by the hosts, who managed just 13 themselves in a lackustre stanza, but the Cats twisted the knife in the fourth to drop 13 of the last 16 points.
Illawarra ultimately coughed up 17 turnovers and finished 9-28 from three-point range while shooting just seven free-throws to Perth's 25.
King finished with an efficient 25 points, 5-8 from long range, while Sam Froling was somewhat under-utilised despite finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds.
It was a forgettable night for skipper Tyler Harvey, who had five points at a lowly 2-11 from the field to go with four turnovers, though Lachie Dent continues to make the most of his starting opportunity with 11 points.
While the effort was game in the absence of Robinson, the second-half yips highlighted the absence of a star floor general to steer them home.
It's one that coach Jacob Jackomas will no doubt come to rue, though he wasn't laying blame a the feet of his playing group.
"We're in a growth period right now," he said,
"We're not using that as an excuse, we lost the game and in the fullness I've time we'll evaluate that harshly, but we'll also get some positives out of what we've just done.
"We've had changes of line-ups, the boys have been adjusting the whole time. If we can get the right group on the floor, and by saying that I mean get our whole team on the floor, that would actually help closing a game out, just having a couple of other bodies.
"We had to win today, we didn't, and that's on us. It starts with me, I'm making decisions down the stretch and the only one I can really blame right now is myself.
"It's definitely a missed opportunity in this moment right now. When we get back home and start to evaluate it, we'll take this opportunity and make it into a positive and make sure we get better."
Mitch Norton was the engine for the hosts with 14 points and three assists, while Bryce Cotton had 13 points at 4-14 from the field.
Luke Travers had six of his 14 points down the stretch to get the Cats home, while Jesse Wagstaff had a crucial 10 points.
It leaves the Hawks 1-2 heading into another tough road trip to Adelaide next week, with the club hopeful of securing an import replacement prior to the Sixers clash.
"Our two GM's are getting across that, they're on the phone with me all the time trying to find the right piece," Jackomas said.
"As you can see we really need the right piece, it's still early in the season so we're hoping it's quick.
"We don't have anyone right now but we have a list of guys that we are trying to get through and see if we can get them here."
After a sluggish scoring start from both sides, King's injection sparked the term with three straight threes without a hand in his face.
It prompted Rillie to call timeout the Hawks 11-4 run, though it did nothing to slow King who took hit his tally for the quarter to 13 at 5-6 as the visitors shout out to a 21-14 lead.
Discipline proved costly, with the Cats grabbing six points on a 9-4 run to close the term from the line as the Hawks racked up eight fouls.
Cotton levelled things from the line to start the second term, but Harvey's first three and an and-one from Deng had Cats coach John Rillie calling timeout.
Rillie burned another when Froling had four points on an 8-2 run that saw the Hawks shoot out to a seven-point lead.
The margin ballooned to 11 before Cotton finally grabbed his first points from the field, dropping six points for the term to narrow the gap back to eight points at halftime.
The scoring pace slowed dramatically in the third, two early buckets to Froling the Hawks only field goals through eight minutes of a sluggish 13-10 term for the hosts.
King picked up his third foul, but had the last two buckets for the term, the second from long-range for a valuable five-point cushion at the final break.
It was quickly whittled away in the fourth, the Cats opening with an 8-0 run that forced Jackomas into a timeout.
It couldn't steady the Hawks ship, with Corey Webster's first three re-taking a lead the hosts never surrendered, with a highly questionable clear path foul called on Deng Deng that gave Travers two shots and possession late the final nail.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
