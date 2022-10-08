Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hawks squander Perth opportunity with second-half fade-out

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 8 2022 - 11:40am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Norton's Wildcats were too good for the Hawks on Saturday night. Picture by Getty Images

Illawarra looked to be edging towards one of the more memorable wins in the club's recent history, but it proved the same old Perth story on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.