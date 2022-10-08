Emergency services in the Illawarra have conducted numerous rescues overnight after heavy rains and winds lashed the Illawarra.
In Otford, NSW Police, SES and NSW Rural Fire Services saved a man who was stuck on the roof of his car.
The man was trapped after driving over a flooded causeway and was at risk of being swept away.
Using the heavy fire tanker the RFS crew were able to rescue the trapped driver from the causeway.
According to NSW Police, the 20-year-old was delivering pizza when he attempted to cross a causeway over the Hacking River.
As the vehicle was navigating the causeway the car began to life and the current pushed the vehicle towards the edge of the causeway, where it became lodged against safety bollards.
The man got out via a window and called emergency services from the roof of his car.
Emergency services found the car nearly submerged.
Rescuers threw the man a safety strap, which he tied around his waist, and he was pulled to safety uninjured.
Elsewhere in the Illawarra, between Friday and Sunday 8am, the SES responded to 50 requests for assistance, with the majority in the Wollongong and Shellharbour area.
The majority of requests were for roof leaks and water damage.
The Terry Street/Illawarra Highway southbound offramp off the M1 at Albion Park remains closed due to flooding.
Vincentia recorded 82mm of rainfall in the three hours to 8:15pm on Saturday night.
A severe weather warning is in place for the Illawarra with forecasts of damaging winds averaging 60-70km/h and with peak gusts of 90km/h on the coast.
Wattamolla recorded a wind gust of 96 km/h at 4.45am.
A low pressure system is expected to deepen as it moves further off the coast.
As of Sunday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology no longer predicts heavy rains leading to flash flooding, and the SES has flood warnings for communities along the Hawkesbury and inland rivers.
Sand to fill sandbags is available at a number of locations throughout the Illawarra, including:
A hazardous surf warning remains in place for the Illawarra.
An update will be issued at 11am.
