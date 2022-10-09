In an extremely inconsistent year for all sports in the Illawarra due to ongoing rain, there has been one constant in the Community League Division One competition - Gerringong - who have been the dominant force this season.
With eleven wins in twelve games and 68 goals scored there was really no doubt that the Breakers would run away with the league title.
With one game left to play, the side have secured the league championship with an unassailable points per game average over second-placed Hill Top.
The league championship means the club will be looking to be considered for promotion to the District League competition, something that they have made no secret they have wanted for some time.
Head coach Bradley Boardman told the Mercury that he was incredibly proud of not only his team, but the club in general for the way they have grown in the past few years.
"It honestly feels amazing and is a testament to the hard work the players, committee and coaching support staff have put into this stop-start season as well as the previous two COVID-19 interrupted season," he said.
"We started training this season [on and off due to rain] in December last year and the players have never complained or lost focus on the goal ahead of both grades, which is huge in itself and one of the key reasons we have locked away the league title in first grade.
"[It is also the reason] that we are close to securing the same in reserve grade, who are up to this point undefeated and a win away from a league title as well," Boardman said.
In terms of the club's push for promotion, Boardman said winning the league was a must at the start of the season.
"[It was] absolutely crucial," he said.
"We were informed earlier in the season that we would need to win the league for the promotion application to be considered favourably.
"And later, with this season's rain causing continued delays and washouts, I had a lengthy call with FSC and they assured us promotion was still a possibility and that winning the league would go a long way to support that.
"From our junior setup, to our women's teams and into senior men's, we are implementing pathways for future players of our region and even further south," he said.
Boardman, a former NPL player of the year himself, added that he was under no illusion of how tough the District League would be - should they be promoted - but said he was confident the foundation the club had built would put them in good stead.
"Having previously been involved in the District and Premier Leagues, along with the NPL, I am very much aware that the District League is a different beast and we will need to make sure we continue out competitive approach moving forward and provide a solid three grades," he said.
"We have a really great thing at our club and have built a solid foundation and winning culture, so the players we are targeting to bring in, I have to make sure they will fit out mould and buy into our system as much as the players do now."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
