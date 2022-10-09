Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Gerringong Breakers secure the league championship in Football South Coast's Community League competition

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 10 2022 - 1:23am, first published October 9 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Illawarra Premier League player Josh Hawker has been in fine form since joining the Breakers. Picture - Gerringong Breakers Facebook

In an extremely inconsistent year for all sports in the Illawarra due to ongoing rain, there has been one constant in the Community League Division One competition - Gerringong - who have been the dominant force this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.