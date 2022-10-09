Boy caught in rip at Murramarang Beach dies in hospital

A boy who was pulled from the water at Bawley Point on the South Coast on Friday afternoon has died.
Emergency services were called to Murramarang Beach just after 1.20pm on October 7 to reports a child had been caught in a rip.
The 11-year-old boy was retrieved from the water about 2.30pm.
He was taken to Batemans Bay Hospital in a critical condition; he died a short time later.
Officers from South Coast Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.