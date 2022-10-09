The Bureau of Meteorology has eased its severe weather warning for the Illawarra and east coast.
As the low pressure system moves offshore conditions are easing for the Illawarra, Sydney metropolitan and Hunter districts.
A hazardous surf warning remains in place for the Illawarra and east coast.
In the past 48 hours, the State Emergency Service responded to 216 requests for assistance in the South East district, which includes the Illawarra.
There were five flood rescues in Albion Park, Picton and Otford.
The remainder of the call-outs were to respond to damage from the strong winds and bursts of rain.
High winds in the Wollongong area brought trees down and caused damage to homes in the area.
While the immediate threat may have passed, the SES is advising residents to get their homes ready as more rainfall is predicted for later in the week.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.