A young man has been described as "exceptionally lucky" after he avoided being washed away in "horrendous" conditions.
At 7.30pm on Saturday emergency services received a call from a man who had become trapped in a swollen Hacking River at Otford.
The pizza delivery driver, from Sylvania, had clambered out of his car's window to call triple-0 from his car roof after getting caught in the rapidly rising river.
Luckily, the adjacent property was the home of a local Rural Fire Service volunteer and crews from Otford and Helensburgh were quickly on site.
Phil Rook, Otford RFS deputy commander said the rescue was conducted in treacherous conditions.
"Coming down here at the time it was very wet and very slippery, pretty horrendous," he said.
Mr Rook said the driver had stopped above the water line but with the road covered in running water the car had slid down onto the causeway over the Hacking River at Otford Road.
There, the car became wedged against bollards on the downstream side of the causeway which gave the driver time to exit the vehicle.
Without these, the driver would have in all likelihood been swept away, Mr Rook said.
"If it hadn't been for those bollards he would have been further downstream."
Police and RFS crews used the large tanker truck as a platform to reach the stranded driver.
"As we reversed the truck back into the flood waters, [the brigade member] was on the back with police officers, they threw the young man a rope which he secured to himself," Mr Rook said.
In the time this took, the water was rising rapidly, going from midway up the door to almost the roof. Despite this, Mr Rook said the man maintained his cool.
"He was very calm about the whole thing as the water was rising quickly."
Now tied to the RFS vehicle, police and RFS crews pulled the man to safety.
"As far as it goes, he was fine, and that was the most important thing," Mr Rook said.
The young man has been described as being experienced in the local roads, but in such conditions even someone with extensive knowledge of the area could be caught out. Coming around the corner from the north-west it would have been difficult to see the road ahead, Mr Rook said, meaning by the time the driver realised what the conditions were it was too late.
"Obviously don't drive through flood waters," Mr Rook said, "but also in your local area know what hazard there are and pay attention to the conditions. Don't think you can wing it but try to be smart about it and take some time to get home safely."
In this case, the combined work of about a dozen police, RFS and SES crew members averted what could have been a tragic outcome, Mr Rook said.
"Yes it is dangerous, and this is a good result."
