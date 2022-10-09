Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Windang jetties collapse as Council, state government pass the buck

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 9 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Arriving to set up for an open day ahead of the start of the nipper season, junior chairperson of the Windang Surf Life Saving Club Jess Trott found the jetties that provide endless hours of fun for nippers during the summer months had collapsed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.