Arriving to set up for an open day ahead of the start of the nipper season, junior chairperson of the Windang Surf Life Saving Club Jess Trott found the jetties that provide endless hours of fun for nippers during the summer months had collapsed.
Rushing water and strong winds overnight had caused the already deteriorating jetties to collapse and Ms Trott said it was the last straw.
"We had six and seven year olds, the first thing they said when they walked in was, 'Oh my gosh, have you seen our jetty? It's gone,'" she said.
Until this morning, the jetty was one of the last areas of Lake Illawarra foreshore in Windang accessible for swimmers. The site is popular for locals and tourists as the weather warms up, particularly as a safer place to swim when the swell is rough.
"It's really sad, because it is the only part of the foreshore along the Windang side that doesn't have temporary fencing," Ms Trott said. "The rest of the foreshore from Fern Street, halfway up to the park, has temporary fencing."
The jetties which stretch out from Windang Foreshore Park into the channel connecting Lake Illawarra and the sea have been a source of community frustration for some time, as Wollongong City Council and the NSW state government insist the other have responsibility for the upkeep of the structures.
After the disbandment of the Lake Illawarra Authority in 2014, management of the estuary was handed back to the local councils that border it, with the NSW government taking on responsibility for some structures created by the former authority.
After fencing was put up as the jetties deteriorated in January, Wollongong Council said these structures were the state government's responsibility. The state government said they belonged to Wollongong Council.
Either way, Ms Trott said local residents can see a clear alternative to the bureaucratic brouhaha.
"You look over to the other side and you can see what Shellharbour Council are doing, and how neat and beautiful it is. We're on the opposite side of Windang bridge and it looks like trash, and it's just disgusting."
With boardwalks leaning into the ocean and partially submerged pylons, Ms Trott said the remains of the jetties are a safety issue, particularly as the warmer months arrive and swimmers return to the water. Ms Trott and others are calling on the local authority to take charge.
"We're the arse end of Wollongong and they don't care. We're not the Blue Mile. Windang never gets listened to and nothing ever gets done."
