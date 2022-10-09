Two girls aged 14 and 15 were killed when the car they were in left the road and smashed into a tree next to the Monaro Highway on Saturday night.
They were passengers in the car which was so badly damaged officers initially couldn't identify the make of it.
Two teenage boys who were in the car, one of them the driver, are thought to have fled the scene but were later allegedly identified by police.
"Police located them at residences a short time later.
"They have received medical attention and are currently assisting investigators from the Major Collision Team with their enquiries," an ACT Policing statement said.
"A Toyota sedan had left the roadway, crashed through a row of temporary fencing and then collided with a tree.
"Two teenage girls aged 14 and 15 were found in the vehicle and they were declared deceased at the scene."
Officers were first called to the scene in Hume, just south of the Lanyon Drive intersection, at about 8am on Sunday when they found the two women dead in the car.
It's not known, though, exactly when the crash happened.
It may have been that the car left the road in the torrential rain late on Saturday night and then stayed at the side of the road until a member of the public called the police around dawn on Sunday.
Detectives were interviewing the two male teens from the crash.
Officers were not saying what the possible theories were but one is thought to be that the four teenagers were on a late night "joy ride" which turned to tragedy.
There was torrential rain on Saturday night.
The two teenage passengers were thought to have died some time before police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene.
Acting Detective Inspector Brian Tadic said the impact was "severe so speed might have been a factor".
The northbound lane of the Monaro Highway was closed for most of Sunday.
Police asked anyone who might have information about the latest crash to contact them.
The weekend tragedy comes after at least three other serious car crashes involving teenagers over the space of a month.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged following the death of a 12-year-old child after a car crash in Towradgi last Tuesday.
An 18-year-old driver is out on bail after five Picton High students, aged 14 to 16, were killed in a crash at Buxton on September 6.
A week after the Buxton tragedy, another 18-year-old man was charged over a crash in Sydney's southwest which injured five of his teenage passengers.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
