It's been a wet and wild weekend with flash flooding leading to more than 1000 calls for assistance from the NSW State Emergency Service between Friday night and 4am Monday - including the Illawarra and Southern Highlands.
Train services on the South Coast Line are being disrupted due to "urgent train repairs" with some services cancelled and others delayed.
In the Illawarra Highway at Terry Street remains closed on Monday morning, between the M1 Princes Motorway and Taylor Road at Albion Park.
In addition to state managed roads, some local roads managed by councils may also be affected.
While the rain has eased on Monday, the NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said the threat was not over yet.
"The next few days may be deceiving for NSW communities as we see some fine weather emerge across the state," Assistant Commissioner Kearns said.
"The water that has fallen over the last month is still travelling through our river systems and as the water travels downstream we have an increased risk of flooding in those areas."
On Sunday, members from SES Moss Vale Unit were called to a flood rescue on Jacks Valley Road, Joadja, after a bridge flooded and a man and three children became trapped.
Volunteers on the ground attempted to rescue the group but were unable to gain suitable access to the area.
NSW SES called in their air assets; the man and kids were able to be safely rescued and extricated via helicopter.
Meantime on Saturday night, SES joined forces with crews from police and the Rural Fire Service to rescue a pizza delivery driver stuck in flood waters at Otford.
The man from Sylvania, had clambered out of his car's window to call triple-0 from his car roof after getting caught in the rapidly rising river.
Luckily, the adjacent property was the home of a local Rural Fire Service volunteer and crews from Otford and Helensburgh were quickly on site.
The Bureau of Meteorology and NSW SES will continue to actively monitor current and forecasted weather conditions.
The Burueau is predicting temperatures to hover around 20 degrees this week for Wollongong and Albion Park.
Sun is expected to peek through clouds until Thursday, with possible showers forecast for Friday for Wollongong and Wednesday and Friday for Albion Park.
For the latest traffic information and to find which roads may be affected by flood water, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
For flooding and alerts, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
