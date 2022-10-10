The Wings Over Illawarra has had its fair share of "bad luck" over the years but organisers are determined to dazzle with its return to Shellharbour Regional Airport this November.
In 2022, Bright Events have organised a their largest flight formation of classic war-birds, extended their carnival rides selection (which is included in the ticket price), as well as an array of food trucks and craft beer to compliment the aviation displays and aerobatics.
A spokeswoman for the company said the program would be finalised a week before, as the weather could force some last minute changes.
"What people need to remember is that often there is a weather forecast at two airports we need to consider," spokeswoman Lucy Mellor said.
"The weather at Shellharbour Airport might be fine, but the weather at the departing airport (where the aircraft are travelling from to display at the show) might have low visibility or be closed which is what happened to some of the aircraft last year.
"While many of our aircraft and display pilots and their teams arrive at Shellharbour prior to the airshow, its not feasible for everyone [like Australian Defence Force aircraft]."
Ms Mellor said the last thing they want to do is disappoint anyone by announcing things prematurely, however, they do have a wish list for the flying displays - like an aerobatics and formation team, vintage aircraft, among others.
Intense weather and COVID-lockdowns have made the success of the event "sketchy" in the past, but she remained optimistic about the future.
"Attendance is always weather-dependent and we've had more than our fair share of bad luck," Ms Mellor said.
"Things are looking very good. This year we've set aside a big area for [general aviation] exhibitors and at this stage we have 38 exhibitors onboard so far, which is still growing and ... we believe we have the formula right this year, and its going to be nothing but blue skies and sunshine."
Wings Over Illawarra, Shellharbour Regional Airport, November 12-13. https://wingsoverillawarra.com.au/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
