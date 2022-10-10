The first round of the A-League Men's season usually produces tight contests, and the past weekend was no different.
I thought the Victory versus Sydney FC game at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night was the best fixture of the weekend. The weather dampened things a bit, but both teams showed that they will be challengers this year.
The sky blues were unlucky not to get a result, falling 3-2 after conceding a late goal, but their new visa players Robert Mak and Joseph Lolly looked very good. And it was good to see Luke Brattan back in the team.
In the grand final replay, Melbourne City again showed that they're going to be a force this season, while it was also good to see the Western Sydney Wanderers get off to a good start at home. I think they showed that they could be a strong contender this year.
It's a new era for the Wanderers this season, and I think it was important that they got off to a good start, which they did.
