There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
Moving away from football, the Dragons may not played in recent weeks, but there has been plenty of drama happening off the field.
Only three of St George Illawarra's 30-man NRL squad attended the club's end-of-season awards night last Tuesday, which caught the attention of captain and Dragons Medal winner Ben Hunt.
Hunt - who attended the event, as well as Zac Lomax and Michael Molo - said the teammates who failed to show up had been "disrespectful."
"It was a bit disappointing, in a way," Hunt told 9News. "But a lot of players came to me when we found out about the presentation night and mentioned how they'd already booked holidays away.
"I did hear after it that there was a couple of guys that were in Sydney and I think that is pretty disrespectful. You're part of the club, you've worked hard all year playing for them, you should come and celebrate the year."
Albion Park versus University.
They've dominated the Women's Division One in recent history, and these sides are set to meet in yet another grand final on Wednesday night.
While Park and Uni both technically won their respective semi-finals late last week, instead of the weekend, we still wanted to pay tribute to these two superb teams.
Park breezed through to this year's decider by thumping Shellharbour 6-1, while University pipped Woonona 2-1.
Get ready for another chapter to these rivals' story at Crehan Park on Wednesday night.
The fairytale run continues
Speaking of University, the club's men's District League side are just one win away from a grand final appearance after outlasting Shell Cove 3-2 in an extra time classic on Saturday.
In a see-sawing battle, the Students jumped out to a 2-0 half-time lead courtesy of Ryan Sinclair and Nic Wilson. The drama continued in the second stanza when both teams had a player sent off, but the Barbarians shook off the setback to draw level by fulltime thanks to goals from Michael Trajkovski and Tommy Markovski.
It took the full 30 minutes of extra time to separate the sides, with substitute Jordan Simms producing a superb winner in the 120th minute to send Uni into the 2022 preliminary final.
They will meet Unanderra next week, who fell 3-2 to Helensburgh in another extra time thriller on Saturday.
Sticking with the football theme, the Matildas finally flexed their attacking muscles in a 4-1 win over South Africa in Saturday's friendly in London.
Young gun Cortnee Vine set up the victory with a first-half brace, before Clare Polkinghorne bobbed up in the 42nd minute to give Australia a 3-0 lead at the brace. Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord then scored eight minutes into the second half to put the result beyond doubt, with Hildah Magaia mustering a late consolation goal for South Africa.
The win lifts some pressure on coach Tony Gustavsson, who said post-game that it was "the most solid 90 minutes' performance for a long time".
"It was an impressive performance against a team that have challenged big teams, but we dominated."
The Matildas return to the field to face Denmark in another friendly on Wednesday (AEDT).
Finally, the Hawks had their chances, but ultimately couldn't overcome the Wildcats in Perth on Saturday night,
The undermanned Illawarra produced a stunning first half to lead by eight at the break, before the hosts surged back to secure a 77-71 victory.
However, the bigger blow for the Hawks came in the lead-up to the game, when the club confirmed they would search for a marquee import with star import Justin Robinson ruled out for the season after just one game.
Robinson suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee in Illawarra's first-up loss to the Kings, with subsequent scans revealing a need for surgery.
The Hawks told the Mercury on Sunday that there was some urgency, but they were "not panicking" as they looked to find Robinson's replacement.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
