Colin Hay comes back down under: All the Illawarra gigs in November

Few performers can hold a crowd's attention like Colin Hay.
The affable Scottish-born singer-songwriter loves to tell a story, so between his songs, he will interject with one of his many tales and the comic relief is not lost on the audience.
Best known for his role as frontman of iconic 80s band Men at Work, who spawned the worldwide hit and Aussie anthem Down Under, Hay went on to enjoy a stellar solo career, which is still bubbling along, and will bring him to Wollongong this month.
The album was described by American Songwriter as "an album for the ages" and it has been praised by reviewers for embodying all the elements of good storytelling and artistry.
Written and recorded in Hay's adopted hometown of Los Angeles, the collection is a celebration of life and love, and of finding silver linings and reasons to smile.
It also delves into struggles, loss and even Hay's own mortality.
There is even a guest appearance by Ringo Starr on the title track.
Starr is such a fan he invited Hay to tour the US with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band. It was the fifth time they had toured together.
Hay's Australian tour, which kicks off this month, is his first in his adopted homeland for years.
It is sandwiched between his US tour and another in Britain next year.
Details: Sunday, November 20, Colin Hay Solo Tour 2022, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul. Tickets here
Tuesday, November 1, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Thursday, November 3, Stoner, La La La's Wollongong.
Friday, November 4, Jordy Maxwell, La La La's Wollongong.
Saturday, November 5, Disruption! The Voice of Drums featuring Simon Blaker and Chloe Kim, The Music Lounge, Wollongong Town Hall.
Saturday, November 5, Loretta, La La La's Wollongong.
Saturday, November 5, Justice for the Damned, UoW Uni Bar.
Sunday, November 6, The Bootleg Beatles, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Tuesday, November 8, Pevan & Sarah in Concert, IMB Theatre, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
Tuesday, November 8, Crowded House: 'Dreamers Are Waiting' Tour, WIN Entertainment Centre.
Friday, November 11, Things of Stone and Wood (acoustic show) with special guest Paul Greene, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
Friday, November 11, Super Rats, The Music Lounge, Wollongong Town Hall.
Friday, November 11, The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Friday, November 11, The Swinging Sixties, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Saturday, November 12-Sunday, November 13, The Wiggles Holiday Party Big Show, Wollongong Town Hall auditorium.
Saturday, November 12, The Beatnix, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Sunday, November 13, Dean Lewis: Sad Boi Winter Summer Tour, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Monday, November 14, Coal Miners Daughter, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Wednesday, November 16, An Evening with Eric Bogle, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Thursday, November 17, Paul McDermott Plus One, The Music Lounge, Wollongong Town Hall.
Friday, November 18, Vazesh - Jeremy Rose, Hamed Sadeghi & Lloyd Swanton, The Music Lounge, Wollongong Town Hall.
Saturday, November 19, Steel City Strings - Women in Steel featuring Claire Edwardes, Wollongong Town Hall auditorium.
Thursday, November 24, The Psychedelic Furs, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Friday, November 25, Rumours - A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Saturday, November 26, Ella Hooper in Concert, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Saturday, November 26, Don't Change - Ultimate INXS, Waves Wollongong.
Wednesday, November 30, The Butlers 'Back to Basics' Tour, La La La's Wollongong.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
