Two of Australia's most prolific singer songwriters Glenn Shorrock and Brian Cadd are joining forces once again for a musical stroll down memory lane.
The duo created the show, Shorrock & Cadd - The Two Amigos, which will return to the Illawarra next year for two shows at Centro CBD Wollongong.
Between them, Shorrock and Cadd have more than 100 years' experience in the music industry. Their two-man show has been described by music reviewers as a "sensational trip down Australian music history."
Shorrock, now 78, is an English-born, Australian singer-songwriter who founded rock bands The Twilights and Axiom before the hugely-successful Little River Band, which sold 30 million records.
He performed in numerous bands, including with Shorrock in Axiom, and the Bootleg Family Band, before embarking on a solo career.
The two longtime friends formed The Two Amigos and have embarked on hugely successful tours of the country along with their band Little Steely Brothers.
Following the success of their most recent tour, they have announced new shows next year, including two in the Illawarra.
Details: Shorrock & Cadd - The Two Amigos, Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Centro CBD Wollongong. Show only or dinner and show options are available. To book click here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
