What you need to know about Moderna's new Omicron booster

Illawarra residents can start getting the first combination COVID booster, with Moderna's Omicron shot arriving at the region's pharmacies and GP clinics from today.
The new shot, called Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron, targets two different strains of the COVID-19 virus: the original 2020 strain and the Omicron variant BA.1.
It will be introduced as existing stocks of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are exhausted and is only available as a booster for adults.
The newly appointed Medical Director of the region's Primary health Network Dr Katherine Michelmore said people who needed a booster could us whichever vaccine is available to them when they book their appointment.
"All COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer important protection against severe disease," she said.
"ATAGI is not yet recommending any extra booster doses beyond the second booster dose (fourth dose in selected populations).
"COVID has not disappeared and still has a significantly high death rate.
"This new vaccine is important because it demonstrates how vaccines can be adapted to address different variants of the virus."
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has not changed its advice on how many booster shots people should get - with four doses still recommended for most people.
Uptake of COVID boosters remains relatively low, with three out of ten Wollongong residents still to receive their first booster (third shot).
Only 44.4 per cent of people aged over 30 in the Wollongong LGA, who are eligible for their fourth shot, have received the second booster.
In Shellharbour booster vaccination rates are even lower, with 66.6 per cent and 42 per cent receiving their third and fourth shot respectively.
The reported number of COVID cases has continued to drop in recent weeks, with the Illawarra Shoalhaven health district reporting just 685 new cases in the latest data. However, deaths remain relatively high, with seven local deaths in the same week.
There are 105 Illawarra/Shoalhaven general practices which are able to administer the Moderna bivalent vaccine.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
