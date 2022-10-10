Early-bird tickets have just gone on sale for the revamped Illawarra Folk Festival which will have a new vibe in 2023.
Running across January 20-22, it would be the first edition for the three-day music event at Bulli Showgrounds since the summer of 2020, with the addition of Kay Proudlove co-directing the festival with David De Santi (who is expected to step down after the upcoming event).
While it will be a smaller more compact festival than previous events, more than 200 musical acts are still set to bring a mix of folk, world, roots, bluegrass, gypsy, Celtic, poetry, comedy and dance to the northern Illawarra.
The lineup is expected to be announced in coming weeks.
Food and craft stalls will also be in the mix, a pop-up bar, the Friday Folk Music School, the Tripe Dinner plus the Green Music Train - which sees performers on South Coast line trains from Sydney to Bulli.
The festival is completely volunteer run with the hunt now on for more people to help.
For further details on ticketing, volunteering or applying to perform, visit: www.illawarrafolkfestival.com.au.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.