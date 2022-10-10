Wrong kind of records broken for climate: Letters Tuesday, October 11

Our warming climate is a weather intensifier, resulting in the wrong type of records being broken across the globe.
This year, the East Coast of Australia, including the Illawarra and Sydney, have had our wettest year on record, Britain had its hottest temperature on record, and Europe had its worst drought since the middle ages ("Rainfall records smashed", Illawarra Mercury, 7/10).
Unfortunately, such extreme weather is becoming ever more prevalent, largely as a result of our reliance on fossil fuels.
Fortunately, we have alternatives.
Now is the time to embrace renewable energy, drastically reduce our waste, push our governmental representatives to prioritise climate action and environmental preservation and, if all else fails, as George Takacs suggests, "get on your bike - it'll solve all problems" (Illawarra Mercury, 6/10).
Amy Hiller, Kew
October 10th was the World Day Against the Death Penalty. On this day, Australians can be proud that capital punishment has not been used in this country for over fifty years.
Abolishing the death penalty has not led to an increase in crime and there is no longer the possibility of people being imprisoned on 'death row' for crimes that they did not commit - as has happened in the U.S.
Countries which still use capital punishment are now in the minority, so campaigning by the United Nations has been effective. More information is available on the website of the UN's Office of the High Commissioner.
Bronwyn Bryceson, Mangerton
Will the Albanese government stick with the Stage Three tax cuts they voted for?
This question is being asked by media "motor mouths" and LNP politicians.
Seemingly they and some others have forgotten the background to Labor finally voting for the third tranche of tax relief.
It began with the LNP using "wedge" politics.
They tied tax relief for lower paid workers in tranches One and Two to a "non-negotiable" Third tranche which would deliver in 2024, a significant level of tax relief for the more affluent.
Had Labor not agreed, lower paid workers would not have received the tax relief they currently have.
There is a saying: "a week is a long time in politics".
With 94 weeks before the Third tranche of tax relief becomes applicable, I humbly suggest common sense and decency during that period will bring about an outcome much more acceptable to the Australian electorate.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
