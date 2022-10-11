Joni Mitchell fans will be able to look back at the extraordinary life and music of the singer-songwriter when a new show comes to Illawarra Performing Arts Centre's IMB Theatre this Saturday night.
The show was written and is performed by Queenie van de Zandt, herself a renowned cabaret chanteuse, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of Mitchell's iconic album Blue.
She describes BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell as a "love letter from a fan to her hero" and a "thank you card from one melancholy mother to another".
"For years I wanted to write a show based on Joni's music, but I could never quite work out how to do it without it being just a tribute show, which felt too pedestrian for her artistry," van de Zandt said.
"And then in 2017, I gave birth to my daughter and was reminded of how Joni was forced to give her daughter up for adoption, the pain of which led her to create the Blue album. And suddenly I found my way into writing this show, interweaving the mother, the music and the melancholy that is Joni Mitchell."
Mitchell, who has been described as a Renaissance woman, painter and poet, created the soundtrack for baby-boomers in the Woodstock generation before finding a whole new generation of music lovers after her song Both Sides, Now was featured in the movie Love Actually.
Over a 30-year career, van de Zandt has become one of the country's top musical theatre and cabaret performers, celebrated for her artful storytelling and soulful, emotive vocals.
She has received 19 major award nominations and six wins. BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell was nominated for a prestigious Helpmann Award.
For the show, van de Zandt joins forces with musical director Mark Jones and a live band to explore what made Joni Mitchell such a unique and timeless artist.
She affectionately reinterprets Mitchell's music to reveal the intimate stories behind some of the album's most haunting songs, such as A Case of You, River and Little Green, as well as celebrating some of her other greatest hits, including Big Yellow Taxi and Both Sides, Now.
Presented by Neil Gooding Productions and Amazon Woman Enterprises, BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell presents Mitchell's melancholic songs with poetic storytelling and haunting vocals in a perfect, intimate setting.
Details: BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Saturday, October 15. For more information and tickets click here.
