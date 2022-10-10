When Wollongong veteran Tim Lewis joined the Royal Australian Air Force right out of school, the last thing he was thinking about was what came after his time in the military.
"It's the furthest thing from your mind," Mr Lewis said.
"When you think about it, you're joining such a unique workplace that 99 per cent of your thinking goes around that. [Post-service] wasn't anything on my mind when I joined."
While it might be thought of as a job for life, in fact most people who join the military will find themselves in a different context.
On average, servicemen and women will spend 10 years in uniform.
During this time, they will gain a range of skills, some of which will be applicable to their post-military life, but quite often will find themselves without the same kinds of connections as someone who had a civilian career will have after a decade.
"The transition process is critical. When you think about it, somebody who's getting out of the military, quite often they have left a community that they grew up in, they don't necessarily have roots back into what I call a regular community and don't necessarily have the same access to networks and contacts," Mr Lewis said.
In Mr Lewis's case he said when he left the armed forces he was clueless about how to pick up a career in his late 20s.
"I was a 27 year old going through the process for the very first time and, as a result, fumbled my way through and took six months until I actually landed my first role."
While Mr Lewis had a maintenance technical role in the RAAF, he ended up working in sales.
In the years since, Mr Lewis has held a variety of roles, but said the greater challenge came when he began to set up his own business.
"if you look at all of the support that Defence offers today, pretty much 99 per cent of it is geared at getting a job for somebody else versus starting your own business."
While numerous reports and a Royal Commission have highlighted the pressures that veterans face, particularly when integrating back into the community, there remains a gap, Mr Lewis believes, in translating the skills that veterans have from time spent in the military to leading civilian businesses.
"Think about any military role. The nature of the job is you need to be a problem solver, proactive, and think outside the box. If there's an objective that needs to be achieved, you need to throw absolutely everything at achieving it because, in the life and death of military life, not achieving the objective isn't necessarily an option," he said. "I gained all those kinds of skills, and they were encouraged for my 10 years of service, I just didn't realise how applicable they were to running my own business."
Having now established and operated businesses in the beverage sector, Mr Lewis said he wanted to help other veterans through the transition process and has joined business consultancy InnoClub to assist veterans and first responders into establishing their own businesses.
Mr Lewis will be facilitating InnoClub sessions this week and next at Bulli-Woonona RSL Club for local veterans and first responders who are looking at establishing their own businesses. Some places are still available.
Part of the program includes a pitch competition, with the winning pitch securing seed funding from InnoClub to commercialise their idea.
While there are numerous similar entrepreneur programs, Mr Lewis said it was critical that veterans and first responders received support targeted to their experience and that of their families and spouses.
"People don't realise that when the serving member gets posted from one location to another, it's good for them, their jobs guaranteed are quite often, [but] the spouse of that serving member may have their own hairdressing business, their own mowing business or bookkeeping business, and every time the partner gets transferred, their business gets turned on its head, and they've got it up and restart all over again. So this is as much about supporting the entire veteran community that includes spouses and families as well."
With greater attention to issues of veteran mental health, Mr Lewis said providing this and similar support could be critical for the wellbeing of the veteran community.
"When you take [the uniform] off, you lose a sense of doing something bigger. Starting a business, adding to the community, providing an economic output, creating jobs, that goes back to that sense of purpose."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.