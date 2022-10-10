Illawarra Mercury
Entrepreneurship course supporting veterans comes to Bulli-Woonona RSL

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated October 10 2022 - 1:24am, first published 12:54am
Wollongogn veteran Tim Lewis said a career after the military was the fursthest thing from his mind when he joined the RAAF, and now he's helping others bridge the gap. Picture by Anna Warr

When Wollongong veteran Tim Lewis joined the Royal Australian Air Force right out of school, the last thing he was thinking about was what came after his time in the military.

