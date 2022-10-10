"Think about any military role. The nature of the job is you need to be a problem solver, proactive, and think outside the box. If there's an objective that needs to be achieved, you need to throw absolutely everything at achieving it because, in the life and death of military life, not achieving the objective isn't necessarily an option," he said. "I gained all those kinds of skills, and they were encouraged for my 10 years of service, I just didn't realise how applicable they were to running my own business."