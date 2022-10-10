Illawarra Mercury
Comancheros associate Samiu Tukuafu to face sentencing for drug supply in December

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 10 2022 - 3:44am, first published 2:05am
Samiu Tukuafu will face sentencing in a couple of months for being part of a criminal group and drug supply.

A Comanchero bikie gang associate who was part of a syndicate supplying cocaine in the Illawarra will learn his fate before Christmas.

