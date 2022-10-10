A Comanchero bikie gang associate who was part of a syndicate supplying cocaine in the Illawarra will learn his fate before Christmas.
Samiu Tukuafu, 20, has pleaded guilty to charges of participating in a criminal group and supplying a prohibited drug in relation to crimes dating back to 2020 and 2021.
Court documents said that between April 9, 2020 and May 28, 2021, Tukuafu was part of a criminal network that was allegedly established by a man police accused of being a sergeant of the Comancheros' South Coast chapter.
Investigators intercepted messages Tukuafu sent and received through the encrypted communication service ANOM, using the name 'JDoe'.
In these messages, Tukuafu discussed the supply of no less than eight ounces of cocaine from the home in which he lived in Harbour Boulevard, Shell Cove.
The sentencing judge will also take into account another two charges of a supplying a prohibited drug, both again related to cocaine.
In April and May last year, Tukuafu sent messages requesting a total of four ounces of cocaine.
In these exchanges, Tukuafu asked about pricing and requested he buy the drug at $5500 per ounce, so he could on-sell it for $6000.
Tukuafu's matter was mentioned at Wollongong District Court this month, where lawyer Cameron Meaney requested that Community Corrections prepare a report on his client ahead of sentencing.
Tukuafu will return to court on December 13.
