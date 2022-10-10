Thirroul CBD building may be approved despite objections

A two-storey development planned next to a heritage building in Thirroul CBD could be approved despite a number of objections from residents.
On Tuesday night, the Wollongong Local Planning Panel will consider the two-storey commercial development next to Thirroul Post Office on Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
The proposed building will feature two commercial spaces on the ground floor and one on the first floor, with parking for eight cars, one motorcycle and four bicycles.
A development which attracts 10 or more objections during public exhibition must go before the planning panel.
Objections for the vacant lot came in at the very bottom end of that criteria - with 10 residents objecting to the two-storey development.
According to documents before the planning panel, the most frequent objections related to the front setback of the building and the suitability of the design.
These concerns were over the effect the building would have on the heritage building next door, which now houses the post office.
"Council's heritage officer raised concerns with regard to impacts on the local heritage item on the adjoining block to the west and the applicant was requested to provide amended plans to increase the front setback of the proposed development in particular the first floor," the documents stated.
These amended plans reduced the height of the building, increased the first-floor setback and introduced vegetation to reduce the impact of the ground floor setback.
"The amended plans have been reviewed by council's heritage officer and are considered to resolve concerns raised," the paper stated.
Other objections included the issue of car parking, with the report noting "the proposed development is considered to satisfy council's onsite car parking and access requirements".
The report states council staff recommend the application be approved subject to a 15-page list of conditions.
These include that the use of the commercial spaces will require a separate approval, the number of car parking spots cannot be changed and that any trees removed during the development will need to be replaced.
