Thirroul CBD building may be approved despite objections

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 10 2022 - 7:22am, first published 5:00am
A proposed development in the Thirroul CBD has raised concerns about its effect on a heritage building (seen on the left) which houses the post office.

A two-storey development planned next to a heritage building in Thirroul CBD could be approved despite a number of objections from residents.

Local News

