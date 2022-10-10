The severe weather event gripping huge parts of Australia's east coast has claimed another victim, with the cancellation of the Southern Highlands Food & Wine Festival.
The Southern Highlands Food & Wine Association, which organises the event, announced Monday the much-loved festival due to take place on the weekend of October 29-30 would not be going ahead.
In a statement released today, the association said the event was cancelled after its venue, Moss Vale Showground, pulled the pin.
"It is with great disappointment that this year's Southern Highlands Food & Wine Festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, 2022, can no longer go ahead," said Southern Highlands Food & Wine Association president Jean-Marie Simart.
"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing rain event and the significant impact it is having across all NSW, Moss Vale Showground has issued a statement that they are cancelling all upcoming events held on the site, which includes this year's Southern Highlands Food & Wine Festival.
"We are incredibly disappointed to not be moving forward with this year's festival after all the planning and work that has gone into its organisation by our volunteer committee.
"We understand Moss Vale Showground's need to cancel all upcoming events [and] we very much look forward to returning in 2023."
Simart said the festival, which was created to showcase the best food and drinks from the region, had become a "milestone annual Southern Highlands event."
The association had been banking on the festival going ahead after a challenging two years of bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic saw it cancelled a number of times.
The event is usually held in October but the last one to go ahead that month was in 2019.
The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
A revitalised committee headed by new president Jean-Marie Simart was appointed in 2021 with the aim of holding the festival in November of that year, but the ongoing challenges faced by the pandemic saw it postponed.
The festival finally went ahead on the weekend of February 26-27 this year, with a new look and venue.
The 2022 festival was due to take place in October to get back on track with the normal staging of the event, before the most recent cancellation.
A spokeswoman for the organisers told the Mercury today it was too early to say if it would go ahead on another date.
However, the association will proceed with plans to host the Australian Highlands Wine Show, "Wines with Altitude", on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Southern Highlands Winery, Sutton Forest.
The event, which celebrates Australia's best cool climate wines, is now in its 12th year.
It is open to vineyards located in regions with altitudes of 500 metres or above and draws entries from the Southern Highlands, Orange, Mudgee, New England, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra and the Adelaide Hills.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
