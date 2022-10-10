Bulli man who led police on chase in COVID lockdown appeals sentence

A Bulli man who was jailed after leading police on a high-speed pursuit during last year's COVID lockdown has had his sentence cut on appeal, but will remain behind bars a little longer.
Nemanja Vukadinovic, 33, appeared at Wollongong District Court to appeal the 18-month jail sentence he receive at Kiama Local Court in July.
On that occasion, the magistrate imposed a 12-month non-parole period, as well as a $1000 fine, after Vukadinovic pleaded guilty to police pursuit, assaulting police, resisting police, and failing to comply with the COVID-19 orders.
He committed these offences on Saturday, September 18 last year, when the Wollongong local government area was still in COVID lockdown.
About 10.10pm that night, police stopped his Subaru Liberty on the Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail for a COVID compliance check.
Vukadinovic immediately became uncooperative and aggressive, and while he produced his driver's licence, his response to being asked his address was something like: "It's on there, are you stupid".
He told police he was getting food and later said: "I can f---ing do whatever I want when I want", his aggressive behaviour continuing as police prepared an infringement notice.
Police told Vukadinovic to return to his LGA but instead he sped off south, prompting Highway Patrol officers who had arrived to follow him.
At the off-ramp to the Oak Flats interchange he indicated left, then right and continued south before braking harshly in an attempt to make the following police car crash into his rear.
Police put on their lights and sirens but Vukadinovic failed to stop and kept travelling south, reaching 110 km/h in a 60 km/h road work zone before again braking suddenly to try and trigger a collision with the police vehicle.
He sped up to 120 km/h in the 100 zone, then took the Shellharbour Road exit and pulled over.
Vukadinovic resisted police as they tried to arrest him and hit an officer in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.
But once back at the police station, he became apologetic for his actions.
Vukadinovic's lawyer, Dennis Stewart, asked Judge Andrew Haesler to consider reducing his client's sentence to an intensive correction order.
The court heard Vukadinovic had previously been sentenced to such an order but COVID had inhibited his ability to get treatment and counselling at that time.
Mr Stewart said Vukadinovic was a relatively young man and it was in the community's interest that he got his mental health issues under control.
But the Crown prosecutor said Vukadinovic's record did not assist him, and a custodial sentence was required.
Judge Haesler said it was clear that Vukadinovic needed mental health care if he were to avoid reoffending and he would benefit from an intensive correction order, but there had to be some punishment, noting the pursuit had "some particularly dangerous aspects to it".
Judge Haesler sentenced him to four months' imprisonment from July, with a 14-month intensive correction order with conditions he saw a GP for a mental health care plan and engaged in programs as directed.
He confirmed the three-year driving ban imposed by the magistrate and the $1000 fine.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
