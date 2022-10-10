A 23-year-old baritone singer is the fourth person from Wollongong to have won the prestigious IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition in its 40-year history.
At the finals concert earlier in October, Jeremy Boulton gave a standout performance singing Or dove fuggo io mai from I Puritani by Vincenzo Bellini, and Questo amor, vergogna mia from Puccini's lesser known work, Edgar.
In his winner's speech, the young singer noted that his singing journey began when he took lessons at the age of seven with 2010 winner Rachel Bate.
Boulton told the Mercury he planned to head to France in early 2023 as part of the winning scholarship prize as well as conduct an "audition tour" around Europe.
The ultimate goal, he said, would to one day sing at Milan's opera house with works by Giuseppe Verdi in his sights.
"I'm loving every moment of it and happy to take what comes my way," he said.
In addition to the Marianne Mathy Scholarship valued at $30,000 Boulton also received the inaugural Nicole Car Prize, a cash prize of $6,250 to fund travel to and from Paris that also provides the opportunity to meet with international soprano Nicole Car in Paris and receive mentoring sessions from her.
The four other singers competing on Saturday night were 27-year-old mezzo soprano Kristin Astouroghlian from Victoria; 26-year-old bass Jake Bigwood from WA; 25-year-old soprano Billie Tumarkin from Victoria; and 26-year-old soprano, Younji Yi from NSW. All four took home impressive prizes designed to support their singing careers.
Other Illawarra singers who have also taken the honours include Emma Moore in 2011 and Aye Gknur Shanal in 1998.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.