Wollongong singer Jeremy Boulton heading to France after prestigious award win

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 10 2022 - 5:30am
At the ASC Finals Concert, Jeremy Boulton was presented the Mathy Statuette (signifying his winning the competition) by the Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley. Picture supplied.

A 23-year-old baritone singer is the fourth person from Wollongong to have won the prestigious IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition in its 40-year history.

