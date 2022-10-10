A suspended Wollongong teacher who stands accused of groping a female student and gambling with minors will have his charges dealt with in separate hearings, a court has decided.
Phil Saunders, 48, of Mount Pleasant, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday where he faced a hearing over six charges.
Among the charges are two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person while under his authority, and two counts of the indecent assault of a person under 16.
Police allege that between February 2014 and December 2015, Saunders assaulted a female student who was aged between 14 and 15.
Saunders, who has been suspended from teaching, allegedly ran his hand from the girl's back to her bottom while she was at the school's student services counter.
According to court documents, Saunders committed the same offence again in 2018, this time on a different, female student, aged 15, while under his care.
Saunders is also charged with engaging in gambling with a minor, and intimidating a female student with the intention of causing the girl to fear physical or mental harm.
Police allege he gambled on English Premier League soccer matches with students between February and March last year.
A number of witnesses, including teachers and students, are expected to give evidence in relation to the charges, the court heard.
In court on Monday, Sydney-based barrister Mark Higgins applied to have the four indecent assault charges and the two remaining charges to be heard in separate hearings, to avoid undue prejudice.
Prosecutor Tim George argued there were several witnesses who will give evidence to more than one charge, and it would be a matter of practicality to have the charges listed together.
Magistrate Michael Ong said the four charges related to indecent assault will be heard separately, with the hearing for these offences adjourned to Wednesday.
Saunders will face court at a later date for the gambling with minors and intimidation charges, which Magistrate Ong accepted were dissimilar to the other alleged offences.
Saunders was arrested on March 17 last year and was granted bail shortly after.
His bail will continue.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.