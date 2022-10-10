Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong teacher Phil Saunders accused of groping student fronts court

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 7:00am
Phil Saunders leaving Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

A suspended Wollongong teacher who stands accused of groping a female student and gambling with minors will have his charges dealt with in separate hearings, a court has decided.

