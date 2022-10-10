Illawarra Mercury
Dilapidated railings on breakwall at Wollongong Harbour fixed

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
October 10 2022
New railings on the breakwall at Wollongong Harbour. Picture by Adam McLean.

New railings have been installed along the Wollongong breakwall, in the area where a rock fisherman died three months ago.

