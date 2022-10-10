New railings have been installed along the Wollongong breakwall, in the area where a rock fisherman died three months ago.
A large section of the railings had deteriorated to the point that they had fallen down, leaving large gaps along the breakwall.
While it was not known if it contributed to the tragedy, the dilapidated state of the railings was brought into the spotlight following the death of 73-year-old Nikola Arcaba, who was swept into the water near the breakwater lighthouse early on the afternoon of Monday, July 11.
After Mr Arcaba's death, Transport for NSW Maritime told the Mercury that the breakwall had been fenced off the previous month to prevent pedestrian access, ahead of work to install new railings.
A spokesperson for the department said on Monday that the hand railings were damaged by waves and had since been replaced.
There is also a new gate at the breakwall entrance to restrict vehicular access.
But there is more to be done in the area.
"Work is underway to install new fencing to manage access near the heritage wall [the sandstone seawall]," the spokesperson said.
"This is to keep members of the community away from areas of the breakwater that are exposed to wave action and to minimise the risk of falls."
While the breakwall had been fenced off for months pending the work to fix the railings, it had not deterred rock fishers from making their way out towards the end to try and score a catch.
Transport for NSW said in July that the barriers were often damaged by high seas and people, but contractors were sent to repair them every time it happened.
