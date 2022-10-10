A Blackbutt resident has discovered she is $1 million richer, after claiming a division one Lotto prize this month.
The woman held one of three division one winning entries in last week's Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw.
"I've always played the same numbers that my dad played, so it's amazing," the winner said.
"It's time I call work and tell them I won't be in today... My husband and I might just retire now."
The woman said she planned to share her winnings amongst her children, and was looking forward to telling them.
She bought her entry from Shellharbour Square Newsagency.
"This is the second division one winning entry we've sold and it's such an amazing feeling," owners Marmik and Palak Shah said.
