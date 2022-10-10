Illawarra Mercury
Blackbutt woman wins $1 million Lotto prize

Updated October 10 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:00am
File picture by The Lott.

A Blackbutt resident has discovered she is $1 million richer, after claiming a division one Lotto prize this month.

