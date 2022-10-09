We need stronger policy on mental health: Editorial

Demand for mental health support has surged to record levels across Australia.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing, 2020-21, more than two in five Australians will experience mental health issues at some point.
With the rising cost of living, navigating a global pandemic, and just general everyday life, it's no surprise that more than one in five people also experienced a mental health disorder in the previous year, with anxiety being the most common.
Yesterday was World Mental Health Day, and Australia's theme this year was 'Look after your mental health, Australia - Awareness, Belonging and Connection'.
A press release from Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler says the Albanese government is "committed to improving the mental health and wellbeing of all Australians, no matter where they live". It neglected to mention that subsidised mental health psychologist appointments will be halved in December.
Since October 2020, Australians have been able to access 20 mental health psychologist appointments through a mental health treatment plan.
This will be reduced to 10 on December 31.
Health leaders in the Illawarra have warned that this reduction will mean mental health care in the country will take a step backwards.
As Wollongong-based psychologist, Nivedita Malik said 'these people need more than ten sessions'.
In the government's World Mental Health Day press release, the Minister of Health outlined $13.1 million in mental health support for flood-affected communities. Another $44 million to improve 57 headspace services across Australia.
The government is also 'working to restore' a 50 per cent loading to telehealth psychiatric consultations, so people living in rural and regional Australia can access affordable, bulk-billed care.
All great, important initiatives.
But let's look at long-term fixes rather than short-term headlines. We can't afford to have a half-hearted system for our mental health support.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.