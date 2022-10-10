Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour man Theo Vassilakoglou sentenced after assaulting, resisting officers

Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 10 2022 - 8:35pm, first published 7:00am
Shellharbour man sentenced over cop assault during welfare check

A Shellharbour man who pushed two police officers to the ground after they arrived at his home for a welfare check has been sentenced.

Local News

