Shellharbour man sentenced over cop assault

A Shellharbour man who pushed two police officers to the ground after they arrived at his home for a welfare check has been sentenced.
Theo Vassilakoglou, 36, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting an officer in execution of their duty and one count of assaulting an officer.
According to tendered documents, police attended the man's Shellharbour address about 7pm on August 2 in response to concerns over his welfare.
Two officers arrived and were met with verbal abuse from Vassilakoglou, who said "You'se are f---ing annoying me man. F--- off home".
According to court documents, he then started to scream at police and as the situation escalated, Vassilakoglou walked away from the front door.
He returned shortly after and pushed past the two officers at such a force they fell to the ground.
As one of the female officers fell, her hand became trapped in her own set of handcuffs, which Vassilakoglou pulled on, causing her "significant pain".
Police called for assistance and several officers attended within five minutes.
Vassilakoglou was detained, placed in a paddy wagon and taken to Shellharbour Hospital for a mental health assessment.
He was cleared and taken into custody, where he admitted to resisting officers and as a result, fell on top of one of them.
In court on Monday, lawyer Tim McKenzie told the court Vassilakoglou had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression since 2016, which led to anger management issues that "got him into trouble".
Mr McKenzie asked the court to not record a conviction and said the offences were at the lower end of seriousness.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said a conviction was necessary, and pointed to Vassilakoglou's criminal record which included offences of a similar nature.
He was handed an eight-month community correction order to be of good behaviour.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
