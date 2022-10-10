A day after the collapse of one of the jetties on the Windang foreshore, locals are calling on the state government or local council to find a permanent solution.
Local resident Peter Tornaros said he has seen erosion of the Windang Foreshore since the construction of the breakwater at the entrance to Lake Illawarra.
Currents have created a channel that hugs the northern bank, leading to subsidence which ultimately caused the jetties to collapse on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
"The Windang side is going to get worse and worse, and unless big dollars are put into that it's not just the little jetty that will disappear but the whole foreshore," he said.
A breakwater was built in 2007 that allowed Lake Illawarra to permanently flush into the sea.
This resolved issues of stench that would build up in the estuary due to run-off, but resulted in "major geomorphic, hydrodynamic and ecological changes to the lake", according to a joint report from Wollongong and Shellharbour City Councils.
The 2019 report highlighted the impact this would have on the Windang foreshore.
"East of Windang Bridge, the channel has migrated northwards, with significant scouring and deepening of the channel occurring along its northern margin along the Windang foreshore, and deposition and shoaling along the southern margin of the channel."
This has resulted in damage to built and natural features along the foreshore, and the report says the dynamics will continue for 100 years or more as the entrance channel "equilibrates". These undercurrents came to the surface in the weekend collapse of the jetties which were a favoured playground for local youth, fishers and boaters.
This has occurred as ongoing uncertainty has continued between Wollongong council and the NSW state government as to who is responsible for the upkeep of jetties and other structures along the foreshore.
On Monday, a Wollongong council spokesperson reiterated to The Mercury that the jetties are the responsibility of Crown Lands.
"Last month, council notified Crown Land to raise concerns about the condition of the jetty, and we support efforts by Crown Land to make the area safe in both the short and long term," the spokesperson said.
"We know this jetty is a valued community space for all users of the lake area and its surrounds, and council will support Crown Lands to repair and maintain this much-valued community asset."
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said he shared this view and had raised the issue with the NSW Minister in March.
"At that time, the Minister told me that there were going to be ongoing discussions about a better management arrangement for that area."
Mr Tornaros said whatever happened, the situation now was "a dog's breakfast".
"It's just frustrating, you ask Council, 'It's nothing to do with us.' You ask NSW Fisheries, 'It's nothing to do with us.' Every department is passing the buck."
The Department of Planning and Environment was contacted for comment but did not respond.
When contacted with similar questions in January, a spokesperson said the jetties were the responsibility of Wollongong Council.
"Wollongong City Council holds a licence with Crown Lands over the Windang foreshore, including the management and maintenance of jetties in that area," they said.
"Crown Lands oversees management of other jetties and built structures that were constructed by the former Lake Illawarra Authority.
"Crown Lands will work with Wollongong City Council to manage the Windang jetties in accordance with the licence conditions."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.