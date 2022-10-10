Illawarra's search for an import guard continues but early-season sensation Lachie Dent is confident the Hawks can win games in the absence of a star floor general.
The Hawks are 1-1 with Dent starting in the one spot since Justin Robinson was injured in the Hawks opening night loss to the Kings.
The injury proved season-ending, with Dent going from development player to starting point-guard in the blink of an eye.
The Hawks are yet to sign a replacement for Robinson and could well head into Saturday's road clash with Adelaide still an import down.
It's not ideal but Dent feels his side showed enough in last Saturday's loss to Perth to suggest the current group can win games.
"I think we can win games with me at the point, I don't think there's an issue there," Dent said.
"I think that we did enough to win in Perth, it was just that last little bit [that let us down]. We probably should've won, we just let it slip.
"We made a lot of mistakes down the stretch, mostly me to be honest. I've never been in a situation in front of that many people in an NBL game when Bryce Cotton's guarding me down the stretch.
"That was all pretty surreal for me. It's just a matter of being able to learn from that and just building around what we're doing.
"That's something that comes with playing, learning from the last game, where we need to get people the ball in certain situations.
"You're going to have to learn quick to win games. I think we've done that, but we've got to start piecing together some wins, which I think we will."
No one has turned more heads this season than the Wollongong live-wire who's averaging 12 points, two assists and three rebounds at 52 per cent from the field in three outings.
He blasted 19 points in a 14-minute burst against the Kings in round one before logging 25 minutes in a win over the Phoenix last Thursday and a huge 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Wildcats.
It's no doubt been the most pleasant surprise for coach Jacob Jackomas, who took charge of a roster far skinnier in the back-court stocks than the past two seasons.
"Jacob has said to me 'I didn't really plan on having you starting game three in Perth'," Dent said.
"I said 'neither did I'. I didn't think I was going to start all year. I thought the extent of it would be I'd be a back-up for an import but obviously J-Rob's gone down.
"Before the South East [Melbourne] game I was probably pretty nervous but I have a lot of people that have my back.
"To be honest I didn't feel out of place in Perth, which is a step forward. It's nice to know I can actually do it and compete at that level.
"It's just a matter of getting better and hopefully being able to get wins together and be a part of that."
