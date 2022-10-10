Wollongong's arts precinct and surrounds will come alive with music, interactive art, creative workshops, film, and twilight markets for a new family-friendly festival later this month.
Luminous is a free five-day event for all ages held across different locations from October 26 to 30, as a way of revitalising the area.
"Luminous is all about finding new ways to explore your creative self," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said of the council-run festival.
"[It's] an opportunity for people of all ages to make something, learn something, see something or feel something in a safe, creative space."
Good Lekker, Donny Benet and Skeleton are some of the acts on the schedule; as well as light projections on the Wollongong Art Gallery; Pulsing Heart, an installation that's come from the Melbourne Fringe to the Illawarra; plus a series of workshops at the city library from Bollywood dancing to samba.
Feel calm wandering through giant pompom dandelion sculptures in a pop-up Studio Bliss Sensory Garden inside Wollongong Library, equipped with the sound of bubbling water features, playful colour and soothing soundscapes.
The Youth Centre will host a Short Film Festival, live music shows while a Luminous Light Show will glow in the Youth Centre Forecourt and MacCabe Park.
At the Project Contemporary Art Space there will be a range of creative workshops hosted by local and national artists during the day and evening, while in the Arts Precinct, there will be a number of activities including twilight markets and an Afro Latino Cultural Festival produced by SALCO.
Luminous is a free, creative festival for people of all ages. Some workshops require bookings where you will need to book ahead to secure your spot through Eventbrite.
Venues will include the Arts Precinct, Wollongong Art Gallery, Wollongong Library, Wollongong Youth Centre and Project Contemporary Art Space.
For more details and the full program, visit the Luminous webpage.
It's presented by Wollongong City Council and funded by a NSW Government CBD Revitalisation grant.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
