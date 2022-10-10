Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong's free Luminous festival to host music, interactive art, workshops, film, and twilight markets

By Desiree Savage
Updated October 10 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 9:45pm
Wollongong's free Luminous festival to host music, interactive art, workshops, film, and twilight markets this October. Pictures from Wollongong City Council.

Wollongong's arts precinct and surrounds will come alive with music, interactive art, creative workshops, film, and twilight markets for a new family-friendly festival later this month.

