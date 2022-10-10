Police will extradite a truck driver from Queensland in relation to a crash that killed a six-year-old boy in the Southern Highlands 18 years ago.
Rian Strathdee was a passenger in the back seat of a station wagon that was involved in a crash with a heavy vehicle on the Hume Highway near Sutton Forest about 9.40pm on Friday, November 26, 2004.
The truck allegedly hit the car, causing it to roll 40 metres down an embankment.
Rian died at the scene.
Rian's father, aged 45 at the time, was flown to Prince of Wales Hospital with neck injuries while his 11-year-old brother suffered facial injuries, cuts and bruising, and was treated at the Children's Hospital in Westmead.
His mother, aged 46, was driving and she sustained extensive cuts and bruising.
The driver of the truck did not stop.
Police were unable to identify the driver at the time and a coroner, following an inquest in 2006, could not determine who was at fault.
The Crash Investigation Unit continued to look into the crash and in 2016 the case was reviewed again.
Since that time police have uncovered further information, leading to the arrest warrant.
Police will allege the man arrested at the weekend was working as a truck driver at the time of the crash.
The man was aged 42 at that time.
He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, where Crash Investigation Unit officers from NSW made a successful application for his extradition.
The man is due to arrive in Sydney on Tuesday night.
