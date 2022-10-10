Illawarra Mercury
Truck driver arrested over fatal 2004 Sutton Forest, Southern Highlands crash

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
October 10 2022
Rian Strathdee, 6, was killed in a crash in the Southern Highlands 18 years ago.

Police will extradite a truck driver from Queensland in relation to a crash that killed a six-year-old boy in the Southern Highlands 18 years ago.

